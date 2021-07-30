Cleveland Police recruit their first ever wellbeing and support dogs
Cleveland Police has welcomed two new four-legged recruits to help support officers and staff with their mental health.
Bella and Sol are the Force’s first Wellbeing and Trauma Support dogs.
Bella is a 1-year-old female Labrador and Husky cross.
Sol is a 9-year-old male Standard Poodle.
Bella and Sol will work with the Force’s Wellbeing and Blue Light team to deliver a programme of wellbeing initiatives across the organisation.
Hilary Brown, Sol’s handler said: “I was so pleased to hear of this national initiative of having well being dogs. I was approached by Inspector Phil Spencer, who had heard about Sol, to see if we would be interested in this. I said yes straight away as the pressure on officers and staff is immense and I hope that Sol can help.
“I find that my pets provide me with a lot of emotional support at times. He passed his assessment with flying colours.