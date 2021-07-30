Young people on Teesside are being urged to get their covid vaccination as soon as they can to avoid a building surplus of jabs being wasted.

Health bosses in Stockton are concerned that a surplus of doses at vaccine centres in the area will go to waste if they are not used before their expiry dates.

Figures show Stockton's vaccine uptake is going well - with a 83.1% uptake, standing higher than both regional and North East averages.

However, a health and wellbeing board this week heard how a surplus of jabs at centres distributing vaccines was now building.

Fiona Adamson, from the Hartlepool and Stockton Health GP Federation, told the panel how they didn't want any more vaccines coming their way.

She said: "The issue has come full circle and we cannot shift the vaccines that are going to expire. That's not for want of trying."

We just cannot get the young people to come through the door no matter what we try - and we're trying all sorts of things. Fiona Adamson, Hartlepool and Stockton Health GP Federation

Stockton has been included with the rest of the North East in the "enhanced response area" announced by the government last week.

It is expected to boost vaccine uptake with "boots on the ground", more walk-in jab centres, and a focus on younger men in particular.

Rates have now fallen from 1,192 cases per 100,000 people last week to 669.4 per 100,000 this week in Stockton borough.

Sarah Bowman-Abouna, director of public health, hoped the drop would continue but aired caution on the fall.

She said: "We haven't seen the full impact of the July 19 roadmap change - we're not sure how much impact that will have.

"There was a suspicion we saw the impact of that before the 19th with people already changing their behaviours which contributed to that spike but we don't know yet whether there is going to be further impacts."

The public health chief told the board they expected the fall in rates to be more gradual which had made teams "slightly suspicious".

Members also heard how covid transmission was being seen more in younger age groups with asymptomatic testing dropping off in recent weeks.