Deepika Meneni, Consultant Obstetrician, South Tees Hospitals

At the James Cook hospital they've seen a rise of unvaccinated mums to be being admitted. One patient had to undergo an emergency cesarean section and is in intensive care.

More than 99% of those admitted Covid-19 are unvaccinated, scientists have said.

With the Delta variant of coronavirus posing a significantly greater risk of severe disease.

Researchers at Oxford University have described their findings as “concerning”, saying that one in 10 pregnant women admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 often require intensive care.

It's led to England’s chief midwife Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent urging pregnant women to get their vaccine.

She said: “Vaccines save lives, and this is another stark reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones safe and out of hospital.”