‘Please do your bit’ – a plea from Teesside hospital staff

Respiratory staff at a Teesside health trust are making an emotional plea to the public, asking everyone to protect the NHS by playing their part.

As North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust faces a rise in COVID-19 patients and added pressure on other services, the respiratory team are asking people to ‘do their bit’.

The video plea asks members of the public to get both doses of their vaccine and to continue wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces, regularly wash your hands and to carry on social distancing.

As the pandemic took hold, the respiratory team at the Trust shifted from their day to day roles to actively supporting the treatment of COVID-19 patients. They led the organisation of ventilators, oxygen therapy and patient treatment plans.

Their video, which features nurses, doctors, occupational therapists and receptionists on the respiratory ward, pleas: “It’s not just the respiratory team who need protecting – it’s all of the NHS.”

A rise in COVID-19 patients will have a knock-on effect at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust as other services are diverted to support patient care in intensive care and respiration.

Lindsey Robertson, Chief Nurse at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We all want to return to normal life but the simple fact is the pandemic is still here. COVID-19 is still a threat.”

“We’re worried we are experiencing a third surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of this is significant in relation to isolation. The workforce and the possibility of cancelling appointments and elective procedures again is very real.

“Please get both doses of your vaccine, maintain a safe distance from other people, keep wearing your masks and regularly wash your hands.

“Please keep doing your bit in the fight against this deadly pandemic.”