Two arrested after man struck by car on North Tyneside

The incident happened at quarter to eight in the morning around the Links/Spanish City area of Whitley Bay involving a silver Mercedes estate. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

A man and a woman have been arrested after a collision involving a man and a car on North Tyneside.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Northumbria Police said they were appealing for witnesses.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them via the Tell Us Something page on their website or contact 101 quoting reference 310721 0330.