Two arrested after man struck by car on North Tyneside
A man and a woman have been arrested after a collision involving a man and a car on North Tyneside.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Northumbria Police said they were appealing for witnesses.
The incident happened at quarter to eight in the morning around the Links/Spanish City area of Whitley Bay involving a silver Mercedes estate.
Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them via the Tell Us Something page on their website or contact 101 quoting reference 310721 0330.