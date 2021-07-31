Two arrested after man struck by car on North Tyneside

A man and a woman have been arrested after a collision involving a man and a car on North Tyneside.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Northumbria Police said they were appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at quarter to eight in the morning around the Links/Spanish City area of Whitley Bay involving a silver Mercedes estate.

The man was able to get up after the incident and got into the Mercedes before the female driver has driven off with him in the car. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident but police are keen for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to contact police. Northumbria Police statement

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them via the Tell Us Something page on their website or contact 101 quoting reference 310721 0330.