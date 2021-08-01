Stunning tribute to affected by the Covid pandemic at Hexham Abbey

Play video

A sky of heavenly angels is floating in Hexham Abbey as a moving tribute to all those affected by the Covid pandemic.

‘On Angel Wings’ is an illuminated aerial installation of 4,500 origami angels suspended 45feet above the abbey’s chancel, stretching from the high altar to the old choir stalls.

Volunteers, including school children, abbey staff and members of the public constructed each paper angel by hand.

‘On Angel Wings’ honours those who have served relentlessly throughout the pandemic, those who have lost their lives, and those whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic.