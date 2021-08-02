Gateshead tax fraudster ordered to repay almost £6 million

A tax fraudster from Gateshead has been ordered to re-pay almost £6 million.

Stanley Miller, of Ryton was jailed for eight years and three months after he was caught out in a series of frauds which saw him pocket £5,952,339 of taxpayers’ money.

Newcastle Crown Court has ordered him to pay £5,470,258.37 within three months or face 10 years in jail.

An investigation by HMRC found the 60-year-old had been deliberately evading VAT, income tax and National Insurance payments between 2008 and 2016.

In October 2018, Miller went to trial at Newcastle Crown Court after he was found guilty of four counts of being concerned in fraudulent evasion worth £1,055,294 and one count of cheating the public revenue out of £4,897,045.

Following this, North East Regional Economic Crime Unit investigated how much the con-artist had pocketed.

This included almost half a dozen bank accounts based overseas in the UAE, an impressive property portfolio in Gateshead and Newcastle, as well as £35,000 in cash and other luxury items seized from his home in Lane Head.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Maughan said: "We know prison might not seem like much of a deterrent if offenders have a nice home and a healthy bank balance to return to, which is why we carry out these investigations to strip criminal assets and show in no uncertain terms that crime doesn't pay."