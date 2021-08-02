You might remember him from his time on the reality TV show Geordie Show - if not - it was a programme following young men and women from the North East as they partied their way - well - across the North East!

Today Joel Corry is a Brit award nominee and a chart topping DJ and music producer.

Head and Heart - featuring MNEK was massive last summer (2020):

Since then he's produced another hit - Bed - featuring David Guetta and RAYE.

Joel Corry

He's been speaking to ITV Tyne Tees ahead of his live performance in Newcastle (5th August)

Performing live

Joel says he can't wait to perform arguably his biggest hit to a live audience in Newcastle.

He's performing with Becky Hill as part of the Live From Times Square series

Getting Double Jabbed

Joel has had both of his COVID-19 jabs - saying it was important for him to have them so he could travel to Ibiza for work. He had this message for other young people:

Loving Newcastle

As part of the reality TV show Geordie Shore Joel says Newcastle was like a second home to him and it still holds a special place in his heart:

We recently caught up with some of the Geordie Shore cast members 10 years on from the start of the MTV show.

They spoke openly about some of the challenges - good and bad - of being in the spotlight.

