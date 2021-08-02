Head and Heart: DJ Joel Corry on producing two lockdown hits and his return to the Toon

Joel Corry once starred in the reality TV show Geordie Shore but now he's a Brit award winning DJ Credit: PA

You might remember him from his time on the reality TV show Geordie Show - if not - it was a programme following young men and women from the North East as they partied their way - well - across the North East!

Today Joel Corry is a Brit award nominee and a chart topping DJ and music producer.

Head and Heart - featuring MNEK was massive last summer (2020):

Since then he's produced another hit - Bed - featuring David Guetta and RAYE.

Joel Corry Credit: PA

He's been speaking to ITV Tyne Tees ahead of his live performance in Newcastle (5th August)

Performing live

Joel says he can't wait to perform arguably his biggest hit to a live audience in Newcastle.

He's performing with Becky Hill as part of the Live From Times Square series

Getting Double Jabbed

Joel has had both of his COVID-19 jabs - saying it was important for him to have them so he could travel to Ibiza for work. He had this message for other young people:

Loving Newcastle

As part of the reality TV show Geordie Shore Joel says Newcastle was like a second home to him and it still holds a special place in his heart:

