Inquest opens for man who died in County Durham police cell

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died in a County Durham police cell.

Helen Ford reports that the inquest had heard today (2 August) about the mental state of Jake Anderson in the time leading up to his death.

The 24-year-old died at Peterlee Police Station on 25 June 2019.

Mr Anderson had been taken into police custody by Durham Constabulary on the morning of June 24, 2019.

He had been presenting as unwell and was receiving treatment for his mental health in the community under Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation NHS Trust (TEWV).

At the time of his death, Jake had been in custody for 12 hours.

He was found unresponsive by custody staff at around midnight and was pronounced dead shortly after in the early hours of 25 June.

Jake's mother described him as a kind, caring and loving child and young lad who had his whole life ahead of him.

The family hopes the inquest will consider:

The monitoring, support and treatment by TEWV of Jake’s mental wellbeing and substance and alcohol use.

The circumstances surrounding the decision to arrest and detain Jake.

The assessment of vulnerable persons while in police custody.

The monitoring and observation procedures in police custody.

Communication between the health care services and police regarding Jake’s mental health and known risks and vulnerability.

The inquiry is expected to last 5 days.