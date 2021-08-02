Body-worn cameras, CCTV and a reporting app are hoped to make transport safer across Tyne and Wear.

The measures are included in plans being drawn up by North East transport chiefs to address fears and concerns raised by people who use the region’s services.

It is in response to a recent survey from the office of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness which found just one in ten people feel safe on public transport at night – compared to just under half of respondents who felt safe during the day.

We’ve come up with a range of measures that we believe rethink public safety. People have told us what would make them feel so much safer and we want to make these things possible. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police ad Crime Commissioner

The measures include:

A new reporting app to “transform the reporting process”

Body-worn cameras for transport staff

Street Pastor-style safety volunteers on patrol across the Metro network

Extra CCTV linked to control rooms.

The £400,000 public safety bid has been submitted to government and the outcome is expected to be confirmed in early autumn.

The bid is backed by Cllr Martin Gannon, leader of Gateshead Council, and chair of the region’s joint transport committee, Metro-operator Nexus and the North East bus operators’ network.

Cllr Gannon said: “It is vital that people feel safe on our streets so that there is higher take up of walking and cycling, which are the greenest and healthiest forms of travel, as well as public transport use in the region.”

Chief Operating Officer at Nexus, Martin Kearney, said the company had continued to work to build customer confidence and deal with issues such as anti-social behavior.

He added: “Nexus has already invested in new CCTV and body worn cameras, and we are committed to increasing the visibility of customer support staff on to the network later this year.

“The Safer Streets funding bid will really help us to build on this work and we fully support it.”

Ms McGuinness said she had sent the findings with a message calling on the government to back the concerns set out with funds to address them