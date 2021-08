Play video

Video report by Gregg Easteal.

The demolition of one of the region's industrial landmarks in Teesside has started today (2 August).

Redcar blast furnace and all other major structures across the site is now in the process of being knocked down.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen says that today will usher in a new phase of investment in the site.

Built in the 1970s, it was used to help blend the coal that came in via ship and transform it into different grades for onward export.

The work is expected to be completed by next June.