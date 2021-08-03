Family, friends and fans watch Birtley boxer Pat McCormack secure a silver medal

There are no spectators cheering him on in in Tokyo, but over 5,760 miles away, fans gathered to watch Washington boxer Pat McCormack as he secured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old lost a hard-fought contest against Cuba's Roniel Igleasias in the WelterWeight bout.

Our cameras joined his supporters back home who were watching the fight at his boxing club in Birtley and said they were proud of his efforts.

Coach Graeme Rutherford said Pat had a good bout against a "great Olympian".

Pat's twin brother Luke joined him in Tokyo, and reached the last 16 in the Lightweight Division.

Parents Michelle and Martin McCormack watched their sons proudly from their home in Washington, which dons an England flag bearing the family name, above the front door.

For Pat and Luke McCormack, and for their Birtley and Team GB teammate Callum French, another Birtley success story, it's decision time. Remain amateur and do another Olympic Cycle, or turn professional and dream of fame, fortune and world titles?

It’s been a long time coming, obviously with the lockdown and everything, it got pushed back a year. "I was hoping to be professional now but I’m an Olympic silver medallist, it’s a good platform to turn professional. I’m just ready for the pros. Pat McCormack

“I’m proud to be part of the team,” McCormack added.

“We’ve broken all the records from the last squad and got the most medals here, so we’ll go down in history as one of the best GB teams ever.”