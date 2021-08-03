Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men's 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four and a half somersaults tuck.

As his position of 3rd place was confirmed Jack mouthed to the TV cameras that he loved him mum and dad before blowing them a kiss.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth.