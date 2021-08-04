Now what do we have here? Dig uncovers ancient treasure at Richmond Castle

Play video

Watch Julia Breen's full report

It's stood guard over the Yorkshire dales for almost a thousand years and now, 950 years after it was built, archaeologists are digging up its secrets for the first time.

Richmond Castle was originally built in the time of William the Conqueror to subdue Northern rebels. Fast-forward to 2021, and a three-week excavation is almost complete to find out what lays beneath our feet at the Norman castle.

Imagine being volunteer Jenny Reid-Young, who was finishing her work for the day when she dug up a rare William the Conquerer coin.

Quite the find, bearing in mind this was Jenny's first ever dig.

Archaeologist Jim Brightman, from Solstice Heritage, is overseeing the excavations. As a former Richmond school pupil, this is his dream dig.

Play video

The Richmond Castle Archaeology Project was made possible by English Heritage, Historic England, Richmondshire District Council, The Castle Studies Trust, Richmond Civic Society and McLuckie Projects.

You can keep track of what treasures are discovered during the dig, on this regularly updated blog by The Castle Studies Trust.

To celebrate Richmond's milestone, 950 trees have been planted in the town to make a new woodland, there has been a programme of lectures and an exhibition opening at the town hall is planned for this weekend. Plus, a beer has been brewed in the town's honour.

Find out about more events you can get involved with to celebrate Richmond950 on the dedicated website.