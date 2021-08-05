The North East will no longer get an anticipated £15m boost this year after the postponement of the Rugby League World Cup.

It was confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that the tournament would be delayed until 2022.

Newcastle's St James' Park was set to host the opening match, while games were due to take place elsewhere in the city, and in Middlesbrough and York.

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton insisted the vast majority of players remained keen to take part in the contest.

Ultimately, time and competing priorities from others forced us to make the most difficult decision in our six-year history. However, we and the sport of Rugby League are resilient, and next year we will deliver our vision of the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever. Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup chief executive

The tournament was due to kick off in Newcastle on October 23 while matches were also scheduled for elsewhere in the city - with others due to take place in Middlesbrough and York.

It was expected to bring £15m into the local economy.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said he was "disappointed", adding: "Despite working tirelessly to explore solutions that would allow us to go ahead as planned, circumstances beyond our control have meant that postponing the Rugby League World Cup until next year is the strongest option for staging a successful tournament.

"In the best interests of the sport and its millions of supporters around the world, I look forward to the Rugby League authorities in all competing nations accommodating a rearranged tournament in 2022, so we can put on the spectacle the fans deserve."