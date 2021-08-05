North East loses expected £15m boost as Rugby League World Cup is postponed until 2022
The North East will no longer get an anticipated £15m boost this year after the postponement of the Rugby League World Cup.
It was confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that the tournament would be delayed until 2022.
Newcastle's St James' Park was set to host the opening match, while games were due to take place elsewhere in the city, and in Middlesbrough and York.
Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton insisted the vast majority of players remained keen to take part in the contest.
The tournament was due to kick off in Newcastle on October 23 while matches were also scheduled for elsewhere in the city - with others due to take place in Middlesbrough and York.
It was expected to bring £15m into the local economy.
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said he was "disappointed", adding: "Despite working tirelessly to explore solutions that would allow us to go ahead as planned, circumstances beyond our control have meant that postponing the Rugby League World Cup until next year is the strongest option for staging a successful tournament.
"In the best interests of the sport and its millions of supporters around the world, I look forward to the Rugby League authorities in all competing nations accommodating a rearranged tournament in 2022, so we can put on the spectacle the fans deserve."