Motorcycle "menace" jailed for leading police pursuit for almost two hours

A man branded a "motorcycle menace" by Northumbria Police has been jailed after leading officers on a dangerous pursuit lasting almost two hours.

Kieran McMahon stole six bikes worth around a total of £13,000 and drove recklessly around Newcastle and Gateshead on 2 June 2021. Officers say the 19-year-old mounted paths, pulled wheelies and crashed into a car - injuring the driver - when his helmet smashed through the window.

Damaged car caused by crash Credit: Northumbria Police

A blue light police pursuit ensued across the Tyne Bridge into the city centre, then on to Metro Centre where McMahon left the bike, changed his clothes and hopped on a bus in a bid to evade arrest.

During the 90-minute chase, the police helicopter was deployed to assist the search.

When police raided McMahon's home, the teenager climbed onto the roof and began throwing tiles at officers. He was then taken into custody and charged.

Stolen bikes Credit: Northumbria Police

On Monday 2 August, McMahon appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he admitted conspiracy to steal, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage, causing public nuisance and theft of a pedal bike.

McMahon of Tynevale terrace, Gateshead was jailed for 25 months and banned from driving for three years following his release.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Craig Austin from Northumbria Police’s High Impact team said: “This was some truly appalling behaviour by McMahon which saw him conspiring and stealing vehicles that some people such as delivery drivers relied on for work, in what was already a really challenging time.

Not only did he deprive people of their vehicles, but he drove them recklessly and dangerously in busy areas putting other road users and pedestrians at serious risk of injury."