North East maritime festival arrives on the Quayside

Get ready for the Millennium Bridge to tilt and the Swing Bridge to be swung as Newcastle Marina welcomes an array of historic vessels for the weekend event.

The North East Maritime Trust event is taking to the River Tyne on Saturday 7 August and Sunday 8 August to celebrate Newcastle’s maritime history. Business group NE1 has teamed up with North East Maritime Trust to "bring history to life".

It all kicks off on Friday 6 August at 2:30pm with the tilting of the iconic Millennium Bridge and if you haven't seen the Swing Bridge swing, at least for quite a while, then you are in luck.

Here is the event programme:

Friday 6 August

2.30pm – Gateshead Millennium Bridge will tilt allowing the historic vessels to start arriving at NE1 Newcastle City Marina

Saturday 7 August

11am-2pm - Public access to view the boats on Newcastle City Marina

2pm – Musical sea-shanties performed at Wesley Square, Quayside

3pm – Noisy maritime parade on the River Tyne

3pm – Rare opening of the historic and iconic Swing Bridge

4pm – Musical sea-shanties performed at Wesley Square, Quayside

Sunday 8 August

11am- 4pm – Public access to view the boats on Newcastle City Marina

4.30pm – Gateshead Millennium bridge will tilt allowing the vessels to leave – sounding horns as they sail back to South Shields

All events are free to attend. For the latest information, click here.