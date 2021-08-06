Play video

Watch Tom Barton's full report

The closure of coal mines was so devastating for communities in the North East, that the scars from those days run as deep as the coal seams beneath them.

No surprise then, that a cruel "joke" by the Prime Minister regarding their closure, has not gone down well in the region.

Following backlash from the comments, Downing Street said Boris Johnson recognises the "huge impact and pain" caused by coal mines shutting, as aides attempted to limit the damage caused by his comments about Thatcher-era pit closures.

The Prime Minister was condemned by leaders in Scotland and Wales after joking that Margaret Thatcher had given the UK an early start in the shift away from coal power by closing so many collieries.

Number 10 declined to apologise for the comments but said Mr Johnson understands the suffering of former mining communities. Labour demanded an immediate apology, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the comments were "a slap in the face" for communities still suffering from the legacy of Mrs Thatcher's actions.

What did the Prime Minister say?

Mr Johnson made the off-the-cuff remarks as he was pressed on whether he would set a deadline for ending fossil fuel extraction.<

[Context] The Prime Minister hailed existing action to move to greener forms of power, stating that when he was a child 70%-80% of all electricity had been coal-generated.<

"Since then, it's gone right down to 1%, or sometimes less," he said. "Look at what we've done already. We've transitioned away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether."

The Thatcher administration saw the bitter 1984-85 miners' strike which affected pit communities across the country.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery told his Twitter followers it was "time to wake up and smell the coffee" after the "appalling" incident.

In a series of tweets he also stated he was "not surprised" by the comments.