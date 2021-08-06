Ram raiders jailed after five day crime spree across Tyne and Wear

Two men, who ram raided two shops and carried out a string of high value thefts during a five day crime spree, have been jailed.

Louis Johnson, 30, and Michael Pemberton, 37, targeted their crimewave on Sunderland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside in March 2021.

Louis Johnson, of Marley Crescent, Sunderland Credit: Northumbria Police

The pair drove a car into the Harbour View service station in Sunderland in the early hours of March 9 and raided the shop.

Less than 45 minutes later they ram-raided the One Stop shop on Blind Lane in Silksworth.

They had already carried out several thefts across the city in the previous days, described by police as 'high value' thefts.

Michael Pemberton, of Edward Burdis Street, Sunderland

Shortly after the ram-raids police found a silver Volkswagen with substantial damage driving along Ryhope Road in Sunderland. The pair drove off, abandoned the car near the Civic Centre and tried to escape but were arrested by officers.

They were each charged with conspiracy to steal and to commit burglary. Both pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court and have each been sentenced to 28 months in prison.