RNLI "race against the tide" to rescue woman with broken leg on Redcar beach

RNLI and coastguard teams raced against the incoming tide to rescue a woman with a broken leg in Redcar.

Volunteers from the Redcar lifeboat station were called just after 12.30pm on Friday 6 August after reports of an injured woman, who slipped on rocks and seaweed near the Redcar Beacon. Teams administered pain relief while the on-duty lifeguards and the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team immobilised the fractured leg.

With the tide reaching the scene of the accident, the RNLI says the woman was quickly placed onto a stretcher and carried to safety before being given further treatment until an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital.

This really was a race against the tide. By the time the rescue teams had given the woman pain relief and strapped the fractured leg they were working in rising sea water. Dave Cocks, RNLI

Dave Cocks, spokesman for Redcar RNLI, said:

"Fortunately for the woman, everybody called to help her was trained in advanced casualty care techniques, and by working together they saved the woman from a potentially very serious situation."