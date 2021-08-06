RNLI "race against the tide" to rescue woman with broken leg on Redcar beach

Credit: RNLI/Dave Cocks

RNLI and coastguard teams raced against the incoming tide to rescue a woman with a broken leg in Redcar.

Volunteers from the Redcar lifeboat station were called just after 12.30pm on Friday 6 August after reports of an injured woman, who slipped on rocks and seaweed near the Redcar Beacon. Teams administered pain relief while the on-duty lifeguards and the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team immobilised the fractured leg.

With the tide reaching the scene of the accident, the RNLI says the woman was quickly placed onto a stretcher and carried to safety before being given further treatment until an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital.

Dave Cocks, spokesman for Redcar RNLI, said:

"Fortunately for the woman, everybody called to help her was trained in advanced casualty care techniques, and by working together they saved the woman from a potentially very serious situation."