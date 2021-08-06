Play video

Cleveland Police have drafted in two dogs to try and improve officers mental health behind the scenes.

Bella and Sol the force’s first ‘Oscar Kilo OK 9’ Wellbeing and Trauma support dogs. They were chosen for their friendly nature to help officers deal with trauma they might witness in the line of duty.

In a special ceremony on Monday 26 July 2021, Bella, a 1-year-old female Labrador and Husky cross and Sol, a 9-year-old male Standard Poodle, were presented with their official ‘OK 9’ wellbeing jackets and their handlers presented with certificates and pin badges.

Bella and Sol will work with the Force’s Wellbeing and Blue Light team to deliver a programme of wellbeing initiatives across the organisation.

Their handlers, Amanda Buck and Hilary Brown are both trained in First Aid Mental Health and Peer Support and will be available, on a voluntary basis, to any officers and staff who may need signposting to other services available within the force.

Bella, 1-year-old female Labrador and Husky cross Credit: Cleveland Police

Amanda says Bella "greets some people with excitement, others with a submissive roll over and others a slow snuggle".

Bella joined our family at the age of 6 months in December 2020. The Community Centre was operating a scaled down service during the pandemic, so Bella attended work with me daily. “By week 3, I noticed that Bella would gravitate towards people who were anxious or stressed. She showed compassion and her behaviour changed towards each individual. Amanda, Bella's handler

"At home, Bella is a typical puppy, chewing, stealing, and ruling the roost claiming every bed or chair as her own.”

Sol, a 9-year-old male Standard Poodle Credit: Cleveland Police

Hilary Brown, Sol’s handler said: “I find that my pets provide me with a lot of emotional support at times. He passed his assessment with flying colours."

I volunteer for Blue Cross as an educational speaker and Sol is a Blue Cross education dog too. I have often said that Sol has such a lovely nature that he is here to bring joy to people's lives, so now he may be able to help even more people. Hillary, Sol's handler

Cleveland Police’s Inspector Phil Spencer, Wellbeing and Blue Light Co-ordinator said: “It’s proven that the presence of a wellbeing dog has a calming influence and through interaction with Bella and Sol, we are hoping to encourage officers and staff to engage and speak about mental health and wellbeing.

“Both dogs are great to work with and we are delighted to be welcoming them to the team.”