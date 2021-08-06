Support dogs drafted in to improve mental health of Cleveland Police officers on the frontline
Watch Julia Barthram's report
Cleveland Police have drafted in two dogs to try and improve officers mental health behind the scenes.
Bella and Sol the force’s first ‘Oscar Kilo OK 9’ Wellbeing and Trauma support dogs. They were chosen for their friendly nature to help officers deal with trauma they might witness in the line of duty.
In a special ceremony on Monday 26 July 2021, Bella, a 1-year-old female Labrador and Husky cross and Sol, a 9-year-old male Standard Poodle, were presented with their official ‘OK 9’ wellbeing jackets and their handlers presented with certificates and pin badges.
Bella and Sol will work with the Force’s Wellbeing and Blue Light team to deliver a programme of wellbeing initiatives across the organisation.
Their handlers, Amanda Buck and Hilary Brown are both trained in First Aid Mental Health and Peer Support and will be available, on a voluntary basis, to any officers and staff who may need signposting to other services available within the force.
Amanda says Bella "greets some people with excitement, others with a submissive roll over and others a slow snuggle".
"At home, Bella is a typical puppy, chewing, stealing, and ruling the roost claiming every bed or chair as her own.”
Hilary Brown, Sol’s handler said: “I find that my pets provide me with a lot of emotional support at times. He passed his assessment with flying colours."
Cleveland Police’s Inspector Phil Spencer, Wellbeing and Blue Light Co-ordinator said: “It’s proven that the presence of a wellbeing dog has a calming influence and through interaction with Bella and Sol, we are hoping to encourage officers and staff to engage and speak about mental health and wellbeing.
“Both dogs are great to work with and we are delighted to be welcoming them to the team.”