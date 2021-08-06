Tokyo 2020: Durham University's Fiona Crackles helps GB Women to Hockey bronze

Durham University student, Fiona Crackles, has won Bronze with GB Hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain took an early 2 - 0 lead over India but went 3 - 2 down in the third quarter. They came back to draw level before Grace Balsdon scored the winner from a penalty corner.

The 4 - 3 win over India makes Tokyo the third Olympic Games in a row where GB women have won a medal.

Durham University defender, Fiona Crackles, only made her GB debut in late 2020. She quickly made an impression, being named Player of the Match in her fourth appearance and earned her full time place in the senior squad in January.

The 21 year old is from Kirby Lonsdale.