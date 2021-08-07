16 and 17 year olds in Newcastle snap up COVID jab

Play video

Organisers of a COVID vaccination centre in Newcastle say they're delighted with the response from sixteen and seventeen year olds, who've been coming forward to be jabbed for the first time.

Queues of young people formed at the temporary clinic - based at the home of the Newcastle Eagles.

Further sessions will be held there on Wednesday and Thursday (11th and 12th August).

Student Alyssa was among the first in the queue, accompanied by her mother. The seventeen year old said she wanted to protect herself as well as family and friends.

With this vaccine I now feel one step safer and also one step closer to living a normal life without, obviously, the face coverings and things like that. I just feel a lot safer now that I had my first jab and soon, in eight weeks time, the second dose. Alyssa Hismana

This was the first opportunity for most sixteen and seventeen year olds to come forward, following confirmation this week that they would be offered the jab. One GP, who was coordinating the session, explained why vaccinating this group is critical in protecting the wider community.

We know that this group of individuals are less likely to be severely affected by COVID than other cohorts but also that they're really important in terms of being immune to reduce transmission onto other individuals including their older relatives, for example. Dr Antony Moore, Newcastle GP Services

The vaccines bus outside St James' Park on Saturday (August 7)

Meanwhile, efforts to take the immunisation programme out and about brought Newcastle's vaccination bus to St James' Park, where the Magpies were playing a pre-season friendly. The bus will be back, outside the stadium, on Sunday 15 August, to coincide with the side's first game of the new Premier League season.

Click here for the latest information on where to get the COVID vaccine in Newcastle.