Silver medal for 'Teesside tornado' Richard Kilty in 4x100 metre relay

Stockton sprinter Richard Kilty has collected his silver medal after British men’s 4x100m team were pipped on the line by Italy on Friday.

CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran 37.51 seconds, only to be beaten to gold by 0.01 seconds.

The 'Teesside Tornado' ran a strong third leg before handing the baton over to Mitchell-Blake, who was agonisingly overtaken at the very last by Italy.

Kilty did his best to console a distraught Mitchell-Blake Credit: PA

The result completed a remarkable summer for Italy after they won Euro 2020 and saw Marcell Jacobs take 100m gold in the Olympic Stadium, but Kilty sent out a warning ahead of next year’s World Championships in Eugene.

He said: "In the history of mankind this is Italy’s biggest year ever. Forget the Roman Empire, Nero, all that nonsense. This is as big as it gets for them.

"They better soak it in because they have conquered the world this year.

What more can we say, we lost by a hundredth but God was looking over Italy. I don’t know where they dragged that from. We’re better than them and we’ll beat them next year. Richard Kilty

He added: "When I was 10 and if someone said you will win an Olympic silver in Tokyo, I would have snatched your hand off. When I am 50 and fat and looking back on my career I will say that is one of the best nights of my life."

It was also bittersweet for Hughes after he was disqualified from the 100m final for a false start after cramping up in his blocks.

He said: "Tonight is a night where it’s special for me and the team, what happened in the past is in the past. I needed to gather myself and I did that.

"I came out here composed, relaxed and trusted the guys. I’m just happy to be walking away from this Olympics with a medal around my neck."