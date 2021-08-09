A plea to people in Middlesbrough to help stop the sale of illegal drugs
"It can be really hard to tell us what you know, but if no one speaks up, nothing will change."
People are in Middlesbrough are being encouraged to come forward to share any information about the sale and dealing of drugs in the town.
The independent charity Crimestoppers are making the appeal after figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the North East has the highest rate of drug deaths in England with a rate of 9.1 per 100,000 people.
Middlesbrough was highlighted as the worst area within the North East at 16.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
The charity are now asking for people to look out for signs of criminality:
Are there people on the street who have unexplained wealth?
Do you live near a property that has many visitors at all hours of the night and day, even in lockdown?
Are the curtains or blinds of a house or flat on your street closed all the time?
The campaign will last for four weeks - and anyone contacting Crimestoppers will be guaranteed anonymity
How to contact Crimestoppers:
Visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Call the 24-hour UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111