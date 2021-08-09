Durham's very own dragon is set to swap the den for the dance floor on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies was announced as one of the celebrities set to take part in this autumn's series on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, August 9.

The Dragons' Den panellist, from Durham, is the sixth celebrity to be announced so far for the BBC One show's 19th series which returns to our screens next month.

She'll be fighting it out on the dance floor against CBBC's Rhys Stephenson, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly's Tom Fletcher, actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

My mam and dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. Sara Davies

Sara was the youngest ever dragon on the panel of entrepreneurs on popular BBC show Dragons’ Den, when she joined in 2019.

A businesswoman, her company Crafter’s Companion, which she started as a student, now employs almost 250 people worldwide and is to have earned her the affectionate nickname of the Crafting Queen.

She is the recipient of more than 30 business awards and, in 2016, she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the economy.

Sara added: "The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination to deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor.

"And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course.