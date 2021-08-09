A 37-year-old woman was five minutes away from death when she suffered a stroke that has left her unable to speak or move unaided.

Mum-of-two Sarah Ross, from Sunderland, is trying to rebuild her life after suffering the devastating brain clot on Father's Day in June this year.

Help in the so-called 'golden hour' saved her and though the advanced nurse practitioner is home following a month in hospital, life looks unlikely to be the same again.

Her husband James Ross, who is also a nurse practitioner, said it was a typical day for the family when Sarah became unwell.

Sarah and James Ross, who are both nurses, have two daughters Credit: Family photo

She experienced symptoms of a sore arm and shoulder, which they first dismissed, followed by slurred speech.

James said: "Time is really key with the thrombolysis treatment - you've got a window of four hours from onset of symptoms to actually having that.

"Sarah lost the ability to speak. Now Sarah can't get up out of the chair on her own, she can't get down on the floor and play with the girls like she would have.

"We've not had Sarah out of the house since coming out of hospital."

Sarah Ross before her stroke at the age of 37 Credit: Family photo

The family has now turned the living room into a bedroom and toilet.

This has been done, as James says, "by means of a commode with wash facilities provided by a bucket".

Sarah will now be confined to the two downstairs rooms - the living room which is now a bedroom, and the dining room which will be converted into the new living room.

James is now fundraising to help adapt their home which he says will require major reconstruction to make it accessible.

As well as fundraising, James is desperate to raise awareness of the signs of strokes in a bid to save other families similar heartache.