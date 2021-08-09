Furloughed workers return to work at Cleveland Bridge

Around 128 staff will return to work today at Cleveland Bridge steelworks in Darlington, the firm has confirmed.

The search to find a buyer is ongoing after it fell into administration almost three weeks ago.

53 staff lost their jobs at the factory last week.

The Joint Administrators of Cleveland Bridge UK have agreed terms to restart production - it's understood this is to fulfill existing orders only.

Over 100 employees are now expected to return to work over the next week.