Images released by police show the last sighting of a Teesside pensioner who has been missing for more than a week.

William Matthews, 66, was reported missing on Thursday, August 5, but has not been seen since leaving a bus in Newcastle city centre five days earlier.

Northumbria Police have shared pictures of the last sighting of Mr Matthews at 1.10pm on Saturday, July 31.

Missing William Matthews Credit: Northumbria Police

He was seen walking on Carliol Street, then turning right onto Market Street, and walking in the direction of the central motorway.

Detective Sergeant Craig Huitson said: “We would ask that people look at the pictures we have released and get in touch if you think you have seen William.

“It has been over a week since William was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Mr Matthews is described as white, around 6ft 1in, of medium build and with short brown/grey balding hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue padded jacket, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Anyone with information should contact officers through the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, and quoting ref NP-20210805-0846.