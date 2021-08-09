North East businesses are the most generous charity givers outside of London

Businesses in the North East give more to small charities and community groups than any other businesses outside of London.

Research conducted for the Law Family Commission on Civil Society shows that on average businesses in the North East are donating the most in services and funds to small charities and community groups each year.

The study suggests that the significantly higher level of business generosity in London may be down to the North South divide when it comes to business wealth between the capital and the regions.

£2.4billion how much businesses in the North East donated in goods and services in 2019

Sarah Glendinning, North East Director of the Confederation of British Industry, said: “North East businesses have long proven themselves to be a force for good within the region, and many have further reinforced that reputation throughout the past year."

Even as firms have struggled to keep their own heads above water, they have gone to new lengths to support people and causes in need within their communities. Customers want to do business with firms who interact positively with their communities; they will find plenty of them here. Sarah Glendinning, North East Director of the Confederation of British Industry

However, there's calls for businesses to do even more - with a recent survey by the Institute of Directors finding that 62% of members believe that businesses should not exist solely to make money and generate shareholder profits.

Rob Williamson, CEO of the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, said: “There is a strong track record of giving by business – both financial and in-kind – in North East England. Businesses here tend to be well connected to communities through their ownership, customers and supply chains.

“The region’s community foundations and other bodies have built on and developed this, with great examples including Newcastle Building Society, P&G and Ringtons, whose corporate giving is done through us.