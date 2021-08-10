Police will be increasing visits to lakes in Ryedale, North Yorkshire after an increase in reports of suspected poaching.

It is an offence to take or destroy, or attempt to do so, any fish in water which is private property, or in which there is a private right of fishery, say police.

Officers will work alongside water bailiffs and the Angling Trust to monitor fisheries in Ryedale.

PC Mark Atkinson, North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “The illegal taking of fish is not at all a victimless crime.

"It can have a serious impact on fisheries and fish stocks, and we often find that those responsible for poaching are also involved in other crime and anti-social behaviour."

Kevin Woodcock, North East regional enforcement manager for the Angling Trust said: "The theft of livestock shouldn’t be looked at as a case of ‘it’s only a fish’ – it has a knock-on effect on people’s jobs, businesses and the families of those connected to farming and the rural community in general.”