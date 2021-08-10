A new campaign has been launched to encourage young people to consider future careers in the Tees Valley.

'Stay Local, Go Far' is an initiative to support 100,000 young people aged 11-18 to give them careers guidance and contact with more than 1,000 businesses across a range of sectors.

This includes opportunities at places such as Teesworks, Treasury North and Trade North.

30% Young people leave the Tees Valley for university, an apprenticeship or employment

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "We’re working hard today to secure the jobs of tomorrow, but there is no point creating good-quality, well-paid jobs if local people from across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool aren’t taking advantage of them.

"Businesses right here are leading the UK and the World, but young people still think they need to go to a big city like London, Manchester or Leeds to succeed."

The scheme comes as students across the region learn about their A level results.

More information on the campaign can be found on their website.