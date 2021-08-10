Nail art inspired by North East bakery chain Greggs goes viral on social media

A post that shows nail art inspired by the North East bakery chain Greggs has become viral.

The picture so far has racked up a total of almost one hundred thousand likes across different social media platforms.

Freya-Poppy Bowden, owner of Sugar Rush Studios in Leeds, based her design on her love of the popular snack while recovering from Covid.

The 23-year-old said: "I hadn't been able to taste anything for a week. A sausage roll was the first thing I was able to taste, and I thought it would be funny to try and mould one out of acrylic and hang it as a little charm on a set of nails.

"I had to honour the occasion somehow."

The official Greggs Instagram page and celebrities such as actress Sheridan Smith and American DJ Michelle Visage have also shared the post.

The nail artist created a TikTok video documenting the entire process of designing the unique set of nail accessories, including a mini sausage charm

The post has also been shared online by a popular Instagram account 'Loveofhuns' with the caption: "British nail art is unmatched".

Comments made online about the design include: "Okay, I’m sorry, but I literally need these nails because I’m obsessed with Greggs sausage rolls and those are my dream nails.”

Another user added: "Very cool. Who doesn’t love Greggs?"