Northumberland hen harrier protection plan successful for the seventh year

Wildlife experts in Northumberland have announced a resurgence in hen harrier numbers following a protection plan in Northern England.

The Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership revealed that 18 chicks have fledged from five nests in Northumberland this year.

Northumberland continues to be a stronghold for rare hen harriers - as 2021 is the seventh year in a row multiple nests have been successful.

The partnership is made up of different organisations, including land owners, wildlife bodies, police and local raptor experts who have worked together through the pandemic to co-ordinate nest watches, ringing birds and satellite tagging.

A one month old Hen Harrier chick which has been fitted with a Remote Satellite receiver. Credit: PA Images

Gill Thompson, National Park Ecologist and chair of the Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership, said: "The species is going from strength to strength in the county and I hope we will have even more successful nests next year."

Forestry England ecologist Tom Dearnley said: "These figures mark the seventh year of breeding success for what is still an exceptionally rare bird.

"It is pleasing to reflect that Northumberland is now a key stronghold in England for what we hope is a national resurgence of the species."

Hen harriers, known for their spectacular flight, have traditionally been persecuted as part of grouse moor management.