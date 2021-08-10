A pilot scheme is underway in North Tyneside to encourage pregnant women and breastfeeding mums to get their Covid jab.

Midwives will be on hand to provide reassurance to women at the walk-in vaccination clinics at The Village Hotel in Newcastle.

Jenna Wall, Head of Midwifery at Northumbria Healthcare:

Northumbria Healthcare says they've seen a rise in pregnant women admitted to hospitals with the virus, who didn't have the vaccine.

Is COVID-19 serious in pregnancy?

The overall risk from Covid in pregnant women and their new babies is low, in later pregnancy, some women may become seriously unwell and need hospital treatment.

Pregnant women with Covid have a higher risk of intensive care admission than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Women with Covid are also 2 to 3 times more likely to have their babies early than women without Covid.

Risk factors for pregnant women

If you have underlying medical conditions such as:

immune problems

diabetes

high blood pressure

heart disease

asthma

Or if you are:

overweight

over the age 35

in your third trimester of pregnancy (over 28 weeks)

of black and Asian minority ethnic background

You are at more risk from Covid than women of the same age who are not pregnant.

Getting pregnant

There is no need to avoid pregnancy after a Covid vaccination. There is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines have any effect on fertility or your chances of becoming pregnant.

If you are pregnant

COVID-19 vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against COVID-19 disease which can be serious in later pregnancy for some women.

The first dose of the Covid vaccine will give you good protection. You need the second dose to get longer-lasting protection. You do not need to delay this second dose.

If you have already had a first dose of the Covid vaccine without suffering any serious side effects, you can have your second dose with the same vaccine when this is offered.

Breastfeeding

The benefits of breastfeeding are well-known.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that the vaccines can be received whilst breastfeeding. This is in line with recommendations from the USA and the World Health Organization.

Side effects

Like all medicines, vaccines can cause common side effects. It may be helpful to make sure you know what to expect after you have the vaccine, especially if you have had your baby or have other children to look after.

The NHS advises people who are vaccinated tocontinue to follow current national guidance including social distancing and wearing a mask.