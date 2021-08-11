A group of photographers from County Durham are showcasing a project which documents the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their community.

The collection captured local residents and business owners from Consett taken during each lockdown.

The group photographed people from local businesses, healthcare, emergency services, education. Credit: Consett Corona Photo Project

The photographers include George Ledger and Debbie Todd who started the collection around a year ago.

I think it is important to have a visual record of the pandemic, the reality of the situation locally as these images are recorded with empathy and sincerity which can be read by the viewer with compassion and from the heart. Debbie Todd

Photos include what people were doing to stay busy, such as running and taking up new hobbies. Credit: Consett Corona Photo Project

They also tell a story of people working from home, the school children, the carers, the people who feel like they have been forgotten. Credit: Consett Corona Photo Project

We spoke to one of the photographers, Debbie Todd, more on the project:

What would you like the people viewing it to feel when they see the images?

"I would like the viewers to understand how people have been affected, to empathise with others no matter how different they are from themselves whether it’s age, gender, religion etc that separates them.

"I think the photographs should unite us and show no matter how different we are we areall together in the pandemic and adapting the best we can."

What has been the experience of being part of this exhibition?

"The experience for me has been great I have met people and listened to their individual stories.

"Some which have been sad and others inspiring. Some people have really struggled and others have turned their lives around in terms of health and employment."

Credit: Consett Corona Photo Project

The outdoor display will be held at Willowburn Hospice in Lanchester from 3pm today (11 August).

Their next exhibition will be held at Snods edge this weekend on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.