County Durham photographers showcases exhibition on impact of the pandemic on their community
A group of photographers from County Durham are showcasing a project which documents the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their community.
The collection captured local residents and business owners from Consett taken during each lockdown.
The photographers include George Ledger and Debbie Todd who started the collection around a year ago.
We spoke to one of the photographers, Debbie Todd, more on the project:
What would you like the people viewing it to feel when they see the images?
"I would like the viewers to understand how people have been affected, to empathise with others no matter how different they are from themselves whether it’s age, gender, religion etc that separates them.
"I think the photographs should unite us and show no matter how different we are we areall together in the pandemic and adapting the best we can."
What has been the experience of being part of this exhibition?
"The experience for me has been great I have met people and listened to their individual stories.
"Some which have been sad and others inspiring. Some people have really struggled and others have turned their lives around in terms of health and employment."
The outdoor display will be held at Willowburn Hospice in Lanchester from 3pm today (11 August).
Their next exhibition will be held at Snods edge this weekend on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.