South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have unveiled plans for a new £10 million Integrated Diagnostic Centre at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Plans for the new centre in South Tyneside include a state-of-the art PET-CT scanner, meaning patients will no longer need to travel to Newcastle or Middlesbrough if they have a suspected cancer diagnosis.

A PET-CT scan is a specialist diagnostic procedure which uses a mildly radioactive drug to show areas of the body where cancer cells may be active.

The Integrated Diagnostic Centre in South Tyneside will include world-class MRI and CT scanning equipment, clinical consultation rooms, as well as a 'docking' station for mobile scanners that may be needed in future to cope with the ever rising demand.

It's hoped the new diagnostic centre will play a pivotal role in cutting patient waiting lists, and deal with the backlog of patients caused by the pandemic, by improving result turnaround times.

The centre will be fully integrated to the Trust's digital patient records, which would allow consultants to view and report on scan images in multiple locations, including their own homes.

More patients will have access to scans and will experience their care from a new purpose-built, permanent facility rather than a mobile scanning van.

The project is part funded by Alliance Medical. The group have provided mobile diagnostic vans to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS for over ten years and already provide PET-CT scanning across the entire NHS.

The new facility is part of the Trust's long-term ambitions to improve aging infrastructure in South Tyneside.

It comes alongside a series of other investments into facilities at South Tyneside District Hospital which includes:

A new £2 million Endoscopy Unit now nearing completion, which will open to patients this summer

A new £800,000 outpatient pharmacy to be located inside the main Ingham Wing (including a state-of-the-art robotic dispenser) which is set to open later this year.

A new £2.5 million Intensive Care Unit in South Tyneside with building work expected to begin later this year

The Trust's Chief Executive, Ken Bremner MBE, said: "We are very excited about our plans for a new Integrated Diagnostic Centre in South Tyneside."

This has been a long time in the making and I hope, once and for all, it gives a very clear signal about our commitment to South Tyneside District Hospital and making sure we provide the very best local services. "Over the next few years we will see millions invested to bring more state-of-the-art facilities to the local population. Ken Bremner MBE, The Trust's Chief Executive

The new Integrated Diagnostic Centre means South Tyneside will become one of only three specialist centres in the region to offer PET-CT scanning.

Ken Bremner said the Trust is only just beginning to really understand the true impact of COVID-19 on the NHS.

"This development will put us at the forefront of recovery and massively increase our capacity to care for more patients. It is a major development for local people not only in South Tyneside but across Sunderland and North Durham too."

Work is already underway at South Tyneside District Hospital to prepare the site for future development with the safe demolition of aging buildings being planned for over the summer.

Building work is expected to begin in autumn this year, subject to planning approval, with the new facility set to open to patients towards the end of 2022.

South Tyneside Council Leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon said: "This is very welcome news for people in South Tyneside and fantastic that we will have such a world-class NHS facility and a new specialist PET-CT scanning service right here on our doorsteps."

We welcome the Trust's ongoing investment into the South Tyneside District Hospital site and look forward to seeing work progress in the months ahead. Cllr Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council Leader

During August members of the public will be able to attend virtual engagement sessions to find out more about the Integrated Diagnostic Centre and other developments at South Tyneside District Hospital.

STSFT's plans have also been welcomed by Sir Liam Donaldson, Chairman of the Integrated Care System across the North East and North Cumbria said: "Healthcare is changing rapidly as technological innovation surges forward."

There was a time when state of-the-art scanners and other equipment were so big and expensive that they had to be concentrated in a small number of places in the country, large distances apart. This development is a wonderful example of how today's NHS patient quickly gains the benefit of advances in medical science that would once have been like a speck on the distant horizon. Sir Liam Donaldson, Chairman of the Integrated Care System across the North East and North Cumbria.

Sir Donaldson added: "South Tyneside's new Integrated Diagnostic Centre is a cause for celebration for patients, families and NHS staff alike."