Residents across Northumberland can benefit from free solar panel installation in their homes.

Up to 340 eligible households can get free energy efficiency improvements to their homes - this includes solar panels, air-source heat pumps and external wall insulation. It is part of the Government's Green Homes Grant which hopes to help reduce fuel poverty and tackle the climate emergency.

£280 On average could be saved a year on energy bills.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said the grant "willprovide much needed support to those battling rising domestic heating costs, as well as reducing our county's carbon footprint."

To be eligible, households must:

Own their own home

Have a household income of below £30,000

An EPC rating of D or below.

Construction works are already underway on several properties and will be complete by end of September 2021.