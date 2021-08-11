Suspected acid attack in North Yorkshire leaves man's eyes burned

A man has suffered burns to his eyes and head in a suspected acid attack in North Yorkshire.

Paramedics gave emergency treatment to the victim, a man in his 50s, at a house on Auster Bank View in Tadcaster.

The man's vision was temporarily affected by the substance, but his injuries were not thought to be serious, North Yorkshire Police said.

Although the attack is believed to have been "isolated and targeted", police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

The attacker is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and a blue surgical mask.

The incident occurred at around 3.45pm on Monday 9 August 2021.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.