An undiscovered section of Hadrian’s Wall has been uncovered in a busy urban area in Newcastle.

The discovery on West Road has been made after workers from Northumbrian Water were carrying out a mains replacement in the area.

During routine works the team found a section of the famous Hadrian’s Wall about three metres long located under the ground surface level. Credit: Northumbria Water

Graeme Ridley, Project Manager from Northumbrian Water, said: "It is amazing that we have been able to make this brilliant discovery, and we are glad to be working with Archaeological Research Services to make sure that it is properly protected going forwards."

This is an incredibly special part of North East heritage and we are honoured to be a part of it. Graeme Ridley, Project Manager from Northumbrian Water

It is believed that the newly-discovered section of the wall is from one of the earliest phases of the historical landmark, as it was constructed using such large blocks of stone, whereas later phases used much smaller pieces of stone.

Philippa Hunter from Archaeological Research Services said: “Despite the route of Hadrian’s Wall being fairly well documented in this area of the city, it is always exciting when we encounter the wall’s remains and have the opportunity to learn more about this internationally significant site.

"This is particularly true in this instance where we believe that we uncovered part of the wall’s earliest phase."