Whitby swing bridge vehicle closure trial extended

A trial to close Whitby swing bridge to traffic is being extended.

The bridge has already been closed to vehicles on weekends and bank holidays, apart from buses and emergency vehicles.

It will now be closed daily between 10.30 and 4pm from Friday 20th August until the end of the summer season.

The trial, which is being paid for by a £400,000 grant from the government, is looking at the pedestrianisation of the area.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: "So far we have seen great safety benefits from the weekend and bank holiday closures and we believe it is necessary to trial weekday closures due to the increasing number of visitors expected throughout summer.

More than 800 houses nearest to the bridge will receive a letter explaining the changes and reminding them of how to give their comments.

Mr Mackenzie added: "We will continue to monitor consultation comments received as the experimental scheme continues, and bring forward any further proposals for amendments should the need arise."