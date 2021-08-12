Almost half a million homes were left without TV signal in North Yorkshire and the North East after the transmitter at Bilsdale caught fire causing severe outages.

As of last night, engineers have partially restored some TV and radio services to 'hundreds of thousands' of homes in the region.

If you were affected, here's a few tips:

Which areas are affected?

Harrogate, York, Filey, Whitby, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Hartlepool and Barnard Castle.

Should I retune my TV?

Freeview are asking residents to not retune your device, as services will be restored once the problem has been fixed.

How can I watch programmes in the meantime?

You can watch Freeview on internet-connected Freeview Play TVs, or one that has the players available to view, you will still be able to watch live and on-demand content from the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub or All 4.

Alternatively, you can watch Freeview via our mobile app which is available to download for free from your app store or on a web browser via our online TV Guide.

Where can I find the latest updates on the situation?

Further updates will be updated via their Twitter support account

Which radio services are impacted?

BBC Radios 1-4, Radio Tees & BBC DAB, SDL, North Yorkshire DAB, Bauer Teesside, Digital 1, TFM, Capital, Heart & Classic FM.

Can I watch ITV?

ITV programmes are still available on the ITV Hub. Tyne Tees evening news will be updated on our website this evening.

ITV understands an estimated 10-20% of the affected area will now have ITV services.

Smoke from the Bilsdale transmitter could be seen for miles around. Credit: Adam Gill

Residents in Darlington have been warned by the council to be wary of scammers in the area, in the aftermath of the signal outage.

The council says it received reports of a man knocking on doors claiming he has been sent by the council to fit a new aerial. The unidentified man told tenants about the transmitter fire in the Bilsdale area of North Yorkshire. He said if they pay £245, a new aerial can be fitted and they will get TV reception again.

The council says: "Please be aware that Darlington Borough Council has not instructed anybody to visit our properties and offer to fit new ariels. Always ask for identification, be wary of scams, and if unsure ring us directly for advice. You can contact us on 01325 405333 or email housing@darlington.gov.uk"