The doors of Newcastle Cathedral will open once again to welcome all visitors, following a multi-million pound transformation.

The redevelopment of the 14th century building supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project, known as Common Ground in Sacred Space, was undertaken to re-establish the Cathedral as a dynamic community hub and a key attraction in Newcastle city centre with "significant improvements to the public space outside and an overhaul of its interior to accommodate more visitors, events and activities".

The historic and spiritual landmark was restored over 20 months, preserving and celebrating its ancient religious roots.