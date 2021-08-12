Middlesbrough to London direct trains confirmed to run from December

The first new trains to run between Middlesbrough and London will start on 13 December, operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has confirmed.

The daily weekday service in each direction will also connect nearby Thornaby with London King's Cross.

The services will depart Middlesbrough at 07:08 and Thornaby at 07:15, arriving at King's Cross at 10:22.

Northbound from London will leave at 15:25, stopping at York, to Thornaby at 18:08 and Middlesbrough at 18:18.

LNER said more direct services were planned after further work was completed at Middlesbrough station.

Credit: LNER

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said the services would offer "more opportunities for business travel, tourists and international visitors wanting to travel to the Tees Valley.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said: "This is all the more important as we look to recover our regional and national economies following the coronavirus pandemic.”

Andy McDonald MP, Member of Parliament for Middlesbrough, said: "Being connected to our capital city will be a huge positive for jobs and for our local economy.”

I’m definitely booking a ticket! Andy Preston, Mayor of Middlesbrough

Andy Preston, Mayor of Middlesbrough, said: "A direct rail service to the capital definitely won’t transform Middlesbrough’s economy alone, but it definitely will support many other positive developments we are driving forward in and around our town centre. It’s just further proof that Middlesbrough is a town on the up.”

Tickets start from £20.60 in standard or £60 in first class.