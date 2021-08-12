North Yorkshire reservoirs to play a role in scheme creating bee habitats

Six reservoirs in North Yorkshire have been chosen to play a role in a scheme creating bee habitats to help reverse the decline of wild bees.

The Bee Together project aims to create a network of pollinator habitats across the countryside and in urban areas.

Yorkshire Water has provided £30,000 of funding for the project, which will see work carried out to create new habitats at Fewston, Swinsty, Thruscross, Embsay, Grimwith and Barden reservoirs.

60% of bees and other pollinators are in decline

A report from conservation groups in 2016 found that the decline was due to a range of threats, including loss of wildflower-rich habitats. Credit: PA

Yasmina Gallagher, from Yorkshire Water, said: "Conservation efforts and improving biodiversity are key parts of our work and often go hand-in-hand with our role managing water catchments.

"Our colleagues will be volunteering their time to carry out pollinator surveys, create action plans and deliver the habitat the bees require to thrive in our area."

Catherine Mercer, Bee Together project officer, said: "Bees continue to face a wide range of threats, from toxic pesticides to climate change, however the most significant reason for their decline is the loss of wildflower-rich habitats.

"Projects such as this one are vital in reversing these declines, through engagement, education and practical conservation."