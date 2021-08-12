Number of Covid patients in Newcastle hospitals falls

The number of Covid patients being treated at Newcastle's hospitals has dropped after strained services were hit last month.

Health bosses at the Royal Victoria Infirmary and Freeman Hospital warned in July that the city's NHS staff were under the greatest pressure of the entire pandemic.

The warning followed rapid rising infection rates in the North East which led to more people being hospitalised.

It had also been at a time when large numbers of staff were being told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app and emergency care services were reporting unprecedented levels of demand.

As infection rates have fallen heavily over the last few weeks after a massive surge, hospitalisations have dropped too - though A&E services are still said to be very busy.

85 patients with Covid in Newcastle hospitals on July 26

50 patients with Covid in Newcastle hospitals currently

A spokesperson from Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust said: "While the overall numbers of Covid patients we are treating has started to go down, we are still admitting patients into hospital on a daily basis and across the trust we remain very busy with high levels of patients requiring urgent or emergency care."

Last month hundreds of staff at Newcastle's hospitals had been unable to come into work - either by contracting Covid, or self-isolating.

The Trust also confirmed that, while some staff are still currently self-isolating, the number of employees forced to stay at home as a result of the 'pingdemic' has also reduced.