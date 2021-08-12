Report finds Cleveland Polices’ custody services needs improvement

A report has found Cleveland Police needs to improve its custody services - an inspection found unsatisfactory care and safety of detainees.

There were three main causes of concern, which were:

The safety of detainees in custody, including unsatisfactory monitoring of detainees on CCTV and officers watching detainees in person not being properly briefed on the risks.

The use of force on detainees, which is not always recorded accurately or at all, and which sometimes appeared unnecessary.

Poor detainee care, including food and drink not always being proactively provided, and limited access to showers, exercise and reading materials.

In addition to these recommendations for Cleveland Police to address, an additional 15 areas had been mentioned for improvement.

The investigation also did recognise that the force had made several improvements since their last inspection in 2014.

This included the force having better healthcare for detainees, and a good focus on diverting people away from custody when detention might not be appropriate.