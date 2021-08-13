Newcastle restaurant inspires new Walkers crisps flavour

A Newcastle-based restaurant has had its most popular dish transformed into a new flavour of crisps by Walkers.

Mantra Thai Dining's 'Thai Green Curry' has been selected by Walkers to be part of its new ‘Local Taste Icons’ range.

Owners Jeab and Sunye Prapunwong said: "Our mantra is ‘food is an art, cook from the heart’ and we’re so honoured to be able to see our art recreated into a pack of Walkers Taste Icons crisps.

"We pride ourselves on serving authentic Thai food in our restaurant right next to the River Tyne in Newcastle and are thrilled by this amazing opportunity to spread Thai tastes to people all around the UK"

Katherine Cook from Walkers said: "We picked Mantra and its iconic Thai Green Curry after considerable research into their community impact and customer reviews.

"Mantra stood out to us particularly because of the passion of its owners for serving authentic food and commitment to supporting the local community."

The new range by Walkers includes three others restaurants across the UK that have been hand-picked in a move that looks to celebrate local restaurants.