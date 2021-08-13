Newcastle United signs midfielder Joe Willock on a permanent deal

Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar loan spell at St James' Park last season, scoring eight goals in just 14 Premier League games.

During his initial stay on Tyneside, he also became the youngest player ever to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches.

In a post on the NUFC website, Willock said: "I loved my time here last season and I'm really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

Come on, you Maggies! Joe Willock

He added: "Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I'd like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

"I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can't wait to step out in front of a packed St. James' Park and experience that atmosphere.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to secure our number one target.

"We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

"Joe is a wonderful young player with all the attributes you want in a midfielder, and he certainly proved that during his time with us last season.

The club has confirmed that Willock will be available for selection for next week’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.