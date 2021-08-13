Nissan engineer prepares to embark on Paralympic dream in Japan

Play video

A Nissan engineer is preparing to embark on the 'journey of a lifetime' to the Paralympic Games.

Anna Nicholson, who has Cerebral Palsy, is trading the production lines of the Sunderland plant for the track and field stadiums of Tokyo. She will represent Paralympics GB in the shot put following her outstanding performances in the qualifying rounds.

I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Paralympic Games. It’s been my dream for the last 10 years. Anna Nicholson, Paralympics GB athlete

The 26-year-old, originally from Carlisle, said: “My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I’ve been doing my training and helping me strike a great work life and training balance. I can’t wait to visit Japan, not just as a member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan.”

Anna first displayed her sporting talent at school and has been competing professionally since the age of 15. She has a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering and joined Nissan in 2017 as an engineering graduate in the plant’s Trim and Chassis department.

Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said Anna is an "outstanding role model and hugely valued member of the team".

Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication. The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo. Alan Johnson, Vice President Nissan

Anna will leave for Japan on August 17 and remain there for the duration of the Games.

Her individual competition will take place at 1:30AM BST (9:30AM JST) on September 2.